Nine Minnesota coffee roasters — including Spyhouse, Wildflyer and Folly — have teamed up to give back to the struggling hospitality industry. In a unique fundraiser, all of the brands will roast the same coffee, giving it their own special touch. All of the proceeds will then to go The North Stands, an organization that helps Minnesota bars and restaurants amid the pandemic.
Pre-sales for the unique roasts begin Monday. The coffee will be available on all the roasters’ websites:
City Girl
Folly
Mill City Roasters
Misfit
Northern Coffeeworks
Spyhouse
Up
Wesley Andrews
Wildflyer