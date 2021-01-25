MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Monday announced changes to the state’s community vaccination efforts, with adults 65 years of age and older having a 24-hour window to pre-register for a chance to get an appointment. Also, a mass vaccination event will be held in St. Paul for educators and child care providers.

Last week, the first test of the vaccine pilot program resulted in long wait times, the website crashing and many calls not going through. MDH said it is just a pilot program and they are working out kinks each week.

Still, 13,300 Minnesotans were able to get vaccinated at nine community clinics around the state.

For the second week of the pilot program, there will be a new registration process for those 65 years of age and older. Those Minnesotans will now have a 24-hour window of time beginning at 5 a.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday to pre-register for a randomized opportunity to get an appointment.

This means those who want to pre-register don’t need to do it right away, which will hopefully reduce the strain on the website. It will not be a first-come, first-served process.

“The updated process accounts for anticipated high demand for appointments online and at the call center and allows for more equitable and orderly access to appointments by eliminating the first come, first served system,” the governor’s office said.

State officials strongly encourage Minnesotans to register online here, but they can call 833-431-2053 to sign up. The call center is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Those who are randomly selected for an appointment will be notified on Wednesday by text, email or phone with instructions on finalizing the appointment.

Mass Vaccination Event For Educators, Child Care Workers

Walz also announced a mass vaccination event for metro area educators, school staff and child care providers at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul this week. Fifteen-thousand Moderna vaccine doses have been reserved and will be administered Thursday through Monday.

It will not be open for walk ups.

“School districts, charter schools, tribal schools and nonpublic school organizations will work directly with employees to secure an appointment through the state-sponsored pilot clinics. Child care programs are randomly selected and will be notified if vaccines are available. Education and child care workers who have questions should work with their employer,” the governor’s office said.

More Information On Pilot Clinics

The pilot clinic in Andover will be relocating to Blaine this week. The pilot clinics that will be operating this week are located in Blaine, Brooklyn Center, Fergus Falls, Mountain Iron, Thief River Falls, Sartell, North Mankato, Rochester, Marshall and St. Paul.

The Blaine and Brooklyn Center pilot clinics will be serving only adults 65 years of age and older this week. The Xcel Energy Center clinic is only serving educators and child care providers from the Twin Cities area.