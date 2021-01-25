MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan have announced an education plan that they say guides the state toward a future where “every child in Minnesota receives a high-quality education no matter their race or zip code.”

On Monday afternoon, Walz and Flanagan detailed the “Due North Education Plan”. They call it a sweeping agenda for the future of education in Minnesota, and that it was developed from a “robust engagement effort” with educators, school leaders, students and families across the state.

“As a former classroom teacher for over 20 years, I’ve seen firsthand how a high-quality education shapes students’ lives for years to come,” said Governor Walz. “The Due North Education Plan guides us toward a future where every child receives a high-quality education, no matter their race or zip code.”

Lt. Gov. Flanagan said that the COVID-19 pandemic, which has exacerbated education disparities in Minnesota, has not deterred state officials from education reform.

“While we’ve seen incredible innovation from teachers and administrators in this moment, we’ve also seen already existing opportunity gaps widen along the lines of race and zip code exacerbated by the pandemic,” Flanagan said. “The time to reimagine what education can look like in Minnesota is now. The Due North Education Plan sets a course so that all of our children can see themselves reflected and valued in their classrooms and curriculum.”

The governor’s office says the plan includes action to support students during and after the pandemic, reform school financing and expand opportunities for students in Greater Minnesota. It’ll also include a plan to build the most qualified and diverse teaching workforce in the nation.

“The plan would ensure academic standards address the modern needs of the workforce, are inclusive of ethnic studies, and are reflective of students of color and Indigenous students in order to close opportunity gaps and end disparities,” the governor’s office said.

More details on the plan can be found here.

Other the last month, there’s been controversy as schools across the state return students to in-person learning. For instance, teachers unions in both Minneapolis and St. Paul have protested, saying they want more vaccinations first. Both of those districts plan to bring back elementary students to classroom early next month.

The state’s largest school district, Anoka-Hennepin, began bringing younger elementary students back to in-personal learn last week. Middle and high school students in that district are expected to remain in distance learning for the foreseeable future.

As for vaccinations, a small number of kindergarten through 12th grade educators began being inoculated at the state’s nine community clinics last week. Also being vaccinated at these clinics are child care workers and Minnesotans 65 and older.