MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say the body of a deceased woman has been identified as 63-year-old Alpha Lyons, who was reported missing last week.
Police were called to the 2200 block of North 6th Street last Friday morning on a report of an unresponsive woman spotted in a secluded area. On Monday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as Lyons, who was last seen in the same area last Tuesday.
Police said Lyons had suffered from memory problems and seizures. Her exact cause of death has not been released.
More On WCCO.com:
-
- Olivia Chutich, Daughter Of Allina Health CEO And MN Supreme Court Justice, Dies In Iowa
- East Metro Collective Builds Tiny House Community For People Experiencing Homelessness
- Family Pleads For Dog’s Safe Return After SUV Stolen Outside MOA Hotel
- Stimulus Check Latest: Parents Could Receive Monthly Payments With Expanded Child Tax Credit