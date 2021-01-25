Menu
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Suspended From Twitter
Mike Lindell, the CEO of Minnesota-based company MyPillow, was suspended from Twitter Monday night.
How Does A Waterfall Freeze?
Two years ago, the Polar Vortex had all the right elements to stop the Minnehaha Falls cold.
Minnesota Weather: Another 60 Crashes Reported Overnight On Snowy Minnesota Roads
Following Saturday's snow, another 60 crashes were reported on Minnesota roads overnight, leaving seven people injured.
Minnesota State Patrol Squad Struck Responding To Crash On I-694
As of 9 p.m., the Minnesota State Patrol reported there had been 148 crashes statewide, 15 of which involved injury, but none of which were fatal.
Minnesota Weather: Nearly 150 Crashes Statewide As Snow Accumulates
A fresh batch of snow is on the way for the weekend.
Ice Yoga: The Ultimate In Mind Over (Frozen) Matter
Standing on a windy, frozen lake doesn't sound appealing to most -- but that’s just what several Minnesotans do in order to relax.
Tampa Bay Buccaneer Tyler Johnson Is Pride Of Minneapolis's North Side
The north side of Minneapolis is celebrating the accomplishments of one of its own.
Aaron Rodgers Laments Uncertain Future For Packer Teammates: 'Myself Included'
Aaron Rodgers was lamenting the sudden end of a remarkable season he'll treasure long after he's retired, running through a list of Green Bay Packers teammates he's grown the closest to.
Sports Betting Bill To Be Introduced This Week At Minnesota Capitol
Two Minnesota lawmakers will introduce a bill this week to legalize sports betting.
San Jose Sharks Beat Minnesota Wild 5-3
Brent Burns' goal with 1:48 remaining snapped a tie and led the San Jose Sharks to a 5-3 win over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night.
For National Bagel Day, Jason DeRusha Lists His Top Bagel Spots In Minnesota
Craving a bagel on National Bagel Day?
Esquire Magazine Names The 1 Minnesota Restaurant That America ‘Can’t Afford To Lose’ Amid COVID
On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce a set of relaxed regulations for indoor dining in Minnesota. That being said, the restaurant industry has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.
List Of Restaurants Ready To Step In To Cook Your Thanksgiving Meal This Year
Thanksgiving is a few weeks away, and with COVID-19 cases still on the rise, it's likely most are going to opt for a smaller-scale Thanksgiving dinner in a much smaller gathering.
Election Day Food Deals, Freebies For Voters And Poll Workers In Minnesota
Election Day may be a stressful or emotional time for many, and a bunch of restaurants are stepping up with discounted or even free comfort food to help you cope.
List Of Restaurants, Brewpubs With Heated Patios
As fall creeps into winter and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hold steady in Minnesota, many restaurants are retrofitting their offerings to make sure they can still serve you your favorite meals over the cold months.
Minneapolis Ranks 11th In Nation For Coffee; St. Paul Is 41st
The survey looked at everything from the number of coffee shops in the city to the average price for a pack of coffee. Seattle came out on top.
What Do We Know About COVID Variants?
Experts fear a new, more contagious version of COVID-19 could cause a jump in cases this spring. It first popped up in the U.K. and has already made its way to Minnesota.
Price Gouging Complaints: More Information
January 25, 2021 at 10:00 pm
For more information on how to report price gouging,
click here
.