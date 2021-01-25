WCCO Mid-Morning fitness expert Ali Holman shared this recipe for Protein Cookies with WCCO viewers.
Ali Holman’s Protein Cookies
· 1/2 cup peanut butter
· 1/4 cup coconut or light brown sugar
· 1/4 teaspoon low sodium salt
· 3/4 cup egg white
· 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
· 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
· 1/2 cup LEANOut Vanilla Bean Cupcake protein (Corecamper.com/store)
· 2 tablespoons coconut flour
· 3 tablespoons mini chocolate chips
Mix all ingredients together.
Put one tablespoon scoops on cookie sheet.
Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes.