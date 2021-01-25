MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sun Country Airlines announced Monday that it’ll soon offer nine additional nonstop flights out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
“We are excited to extend our network and offer people access to even more low-cost vacation options, when they are ready to travel again,” said Sun Country Airlines CEO Jude Bricker, in a statement. “The past year has been a challenge for the travel industry but with increased access to COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, we’re starting to see that turnaround.”
The discount airline says that beginning in May it’ll offer nonstop service out of MSP to the following locations:
– John Wayne Airport in California (May 6),
– George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Texas (May 13),
– Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (May 14),
– Raleigh-Durham International Airport (May 14),
– Bradley International Airport in Connecticut (May 21),
– Glacier Park International Airport in Montana (May 26),
– Jackson Hole Airport in Wyoming (May 26),
– Indianapolis International Airport (May 28),
– and Fairbanks International Airport (May 29).
The growth of Sun Country’s network also includes new nonstop flights from George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, San Antonio International Airport, Indianapolis International Airport. Destinations from these airports include Orlando, Florida and Cancun, Mexico.