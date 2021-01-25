MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target announced Monday that it’s giving $500 bonuses to more than 375,000 of its frontline team members working at stores across the country, including seasonal workers.
The Minneapolis-based retailer said the bonuses are the company’s fifth round of recognition for team members amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company says the bonuses should be paid out by early next month.
Included in this round of bonuses are store directors, executive team leaders and salaried distribution center leaders, who will receive $1,000 to $2,000 bonuses.
In total, these bonuses will amount to a $200 million investment in workers, the company says.
Additionally, Target says that it’s extending COVID-19 benefits into 2021, such as paid leave for team members who test positive for the virus.