MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz is set to make a major announcement Monday afternoon regarding schools in Minnesota, addressing the immediate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on education.
Details are few, but the governor’s office says the announcement will make changes to “prepare every student for success.” The announcement is slated for 2 p.m. You can watch it live on CBSN Minnesota.
Other the last month, there’s been controversy as schools across the state return students to in-person learning. For instance, teachers unions in both Minneapolis and St. Paul have protested, saying they want more vaccinations first. Both of those districts plan to bring back elementary students to classroom early next month.
The state’s largest school district, Anoka-Hennepin, began bringing younger elementary students back to in-personal learn last week. Middle and high school students in that district are expected to remain in distance learning for the foreseeable future.
As for vaccinations, a small number of kindergarten through 12th grade educators began being inoculated at the state’s nine community clinics last week. Also being vaccinated at these clinics are child care workers and Minnesotans 65 and older.