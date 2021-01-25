OSSEO, Minn. (WCCO) — It’s been two weeks since restaurants and bars were able to reopen for indoor service at 50% capacity. While many owners say business has improved substantially, they caution that more help is needed.
Mark Lynde, the owner of Lynde’s Restaurant and Catering in Osseo, said Monday that the state should consider loosening restrictions even more.
“Our biggest clientele is come in and sit down,” he said. “And when we have a booth that seats four people and we’re only allowed to put two people there, that makes it difficult to maximize our profits.”
Last month, when the restrictions banning indoor dining were still in place, business at Lynde’s was down 90%. That resulted in about 20 employees being furloughed. Since restrictions were loosened, business picked up but remains down 50% compared to a normal year.
Like other restaurant owners, this most recent shutdown was the second Lynde and his employees have had to endure during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lynde says he’s recently applied for another Paycheck Protection Program loan to help his workers.