MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 47-year-old Minneapolis woman is accused of fatally stabbing a man over $60 he owed her, according to charges filed in Hennepin County.
Angelique Simons faces two felony counts of second-degree murder in connection to the Jan. 22 stabbing death of 40-year-old Joseph Pixley. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced the charges Monday.
The criminal complaint alleges that Simons told Pixley to come to a house on the 2000 block of Queen Avenue North. When he arrived shortly before 4 a.m., Simons demanded he pay her $60 he owed her. If he didn’t, she said she’d have her son hurt him.
She then told him she’d do it herself, pulled out a knife and stabbed Pixley in the chest. She then left with others in the home, also taking the knife. Officers say they learned that Simons deals heroin out of the residence, and she is known to get mad over money, her drugs and people stealing from her.
Simons was later arrested. She admitted to being at the house, but denied dealing drugs or getting into an altercation with the victim, the complaint said.
The victim died about a half hour after the stabbing at North Memorial Health Hospital.
If convicted, Simons could face up to 40 years in prison per murder charge. She’s expected to make her first appearance in court Tuesday.