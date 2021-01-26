MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the 24-hour preregistration window open for those over 65 to get vaccinated, Minnesota health officials on Tuesday reported 727 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 additional deaths, continuing the overall downward trend we’ve seen in recent weeks, though Tuesday numbers tend to be lower overall due to the weekend.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there have been 456,490 total cases confirmed in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic.

The state’s latest figures show a rolling seven-day average positivity rate is at 5.1% as of Jan. 13, due to data lag. The hospitalization rate per 100,000 residents is also down to 25.6%, which is as low as it’s been since late October.

Nearly 11,000 COVID-19 tests were processed in the last 24 hours, which is one of the lowest numbers we’ve seen in awhile, especially defining the holidays as outliers. Over 3.2 million people have taken a test in Minnesota.

As of Jan. 22, there have been 353,113 doses of the COVID vaccine distributed in the state; 67,567 people have completed the vaccine series. About two-thirds of the doses have been the Pfizer vaccine, with the other third being the one developed by Moderna.

About 440,596 people who contracted the virus have recovered and no longer need to quarantine.

The state’s death toll is now 6,106. About 64% of the deaths have occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Over 24,000 people have needed hospitalization for the virus since the pandemic began. As of Jan. 21, there are 104 patients with COVID-19 needing intensive care unit beds and an additional 439 patients needing non-ICU beds.

Of the PPE the state has in stock for hospital use, most supplies are currently stocked to meet baseline usage for at least 100 days, with the exception of non-latex gloves, of which there’s currently enough to last 97 days, if no further procurement happens.