MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At 5 a.m. Tuesday, the 24-hour window opened for Minnesota seniors to pre-register for a chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine at community clinics across the state.

Unlike last week, when there was a free-for-all for applications, leading to website crashes and long wait times over the phone, this week seniors will be able to pre-register anytime between 5 a.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday for a spot in the random lottery.

To pre-register for a spot, click here or call 833-431-2053.

RELATED: Gov. Walz Announces Changes To Pilot Program For Senior Registration

“Whether you sign up at 5 a.m. or whether you sign up at midnight, or 3 a.m. the following day, it will not impact or change the likelihood that you will receive [a spot],” said Tarek Tomes, the Minnesota IT commissioner, in a news conference on Monday. “There are absolutely no factors related to the time that you’re signing up that impacts that random process. It is purely a random selection based on the quantity of vaccines and scheduling slots that are available.”

Those who are randomly selected for an appointment will be notified on Wednesday by text, email or phone with instructions on finalizing the appointment. Still, the odds of getting an appointment are slim, as there is still a very limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota. State officials say they are waiting for the federal government to supply more doses.

A bigger push to vaccinate Minnesotans ages 65 and older is still a few weeks away. Health officials say most seniors will get their vaccines through a doctor or pharmacy.