MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is set to release his two-year budget proposal Tuesday, and the package is expected to bolster his education plan and offer economic relief for small businesses and families hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor’s proposal is likely to top $50 billion. Walz is slated to present his budget at a noon press conference.
The state was projected to see a $1.3 billion deficit over the upcoming two-year period. However, state leaders are optimistic about a better forecast next month. Additionally, they say federal relief will help fill the gap.
The state Legislature must adopt a new budget before the current one expires on June 30.