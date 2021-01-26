MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another city has its eye on the Minneapolis police chief, but he’s not interested.
Chief Medaria Arradondo was a finalist to lead the police department in San Jose, California. The city of Minneapolis said Monday that Arradondo hadn’t had any formal discussions with San Jose officials, but sent his resume to a recruiter who asked for it.
San Jose city officials said Arradondo and five other finalists were going to take part in a candidate forum this weekend, but he withdrew from the running Tuesday. The Minneapolis Police Department released this statement on the matter:
Chief Arradondo was recently notified of being chosen as a final candidate for the City of San Jose, California’s Chief of Police search. While humbled and honored to be considered, Chief Arradondo wishes to thank San Jose city officials, the recruitment firm and mostly the people of San Jose for the kind and gracious invitation to participate in their upcoming process. However as Chief Arradondo indicated upon the information being made public, he remains committed to our city’s public safety and work to enact transformational change here in Minneapolis. Chief Arradondo at this time has respectfully requested to have his name withdrawn from consideration for the San Jose Chief search process.
He wishes the City of San Jose and the SJPD the best as they select their next Chief of Police.
San Jose’s police chief position pays about $100,000 more annually than MPD’s chief.
Arradondo, Minneapolis’s first African American police chief, first joined the department in 1989. He became chief in 2017.