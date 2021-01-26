Coborn’s registered dietitian Amy Petersen shared this recipe for After-Work Beef Pot Roast with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
After-Work Beef Pot Roast
Ingredients
1 beef Bottom Round Roast (3 to 3-1/2 pounds)
1 envelope (0.7 ounces) Italian dressing mix
2 large onions, each cut into 8 wedges
2 cloves garlic
2 red bell peppers, cut into 1-1/2 inch pieces
1/2 cup beef broth
2 zucchini, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices
2-1/2 tablespoons cornstarch dissolved in 2 tablespoons water
Directions
Press dressing mix evenly onto all surfaces of beef Bottom Round Rump Roast. Place onions and garlic in 4-1/2 to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker; top with roast. Add bell peppers and broth. Cover and cook on HIGH 5 hours or LOW 8 hours. Add zucchini. Continue cooking, covered, 30 minutes or until pot roast is fork-tender.
Remove roast and vegetables. Strain cooking liquid; skim fat. Combine 2 cups cooking liquid and cornstarch mixture in medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir 1 minute or until thickened.
Carve roast into slices; season with salt and pepper, as desired. Serve with vegetables and gravy.