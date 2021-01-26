MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says a domestic assault incident resulted in a chase and continuing standoff with an armed suspect on a Monticello road Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. Monday to a reported domestic assault in Albertville. The male suspect left the scene before deputies arrived.

Deputies determined a woman at the residence had been assaulted by her husband and he left the area when she called 911. Authorities issued a pick up and hold for the suspect for felony level domestic assault.

Later, at 12:23 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies learned the male suspect returned to the residence and reportedly had a firearm. He left in a vehicle before deputies arrived.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect was located a short time later on Jason Avenue Northeast, north of County Road 37. Authorities pursued the victim when he refused to stop.

The pursuit ended at the roundabout of Fenning Avenue Northeast and School Boulevard in Monticello. The suspect is still in the vehicle and is believed to have a firearm. He’s refusing to cooperate with deputies.

The area was locked down by the sheriff’s office and nearby Eastview Elementary School was closed for the day.

The public is advised to avoid the area.