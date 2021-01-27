MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people intimidated a man with a weapon before stealing his vehicle in Eden Prairie Tuesday night, according to police.
The Eden Prairie Police Department said the theft occurred in the parking lot of Tower Square shopping center around 9 p.m.
A man reported two people approached him while he was loading groceries into his vehicle. The victim said he handed over his car’s key fob after the suspects demanded it and showed a weapon. The two suspects drove away.
The car was later found in Minneapolis, and the victim was not injured.
Police asked the city’s residents to “remain vigilant about carjacking and other crimes of opportunity.”