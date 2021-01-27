MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division says Minnesotans whose driver’s licenses or ID cards are expiring have options to renew online or in person, but says those extensions are coming to an end.
About 300,000 driver’s licenses and ID cards were set to expire between March 13, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021. The expiration on those cards was extended to the end of March as a result of special legislation signed into law last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Those with driver’s licenses that expire March 1 will need to renew by the expiration date listed on their card.
The DVS says it is mailing letters to any cardholders whose credentials are expected to expire, to serve as an extra renewal notice.
“Minnesotans rely on their driver’s license for vital aspects of their lives. We do not want anyone to experience a lapse in driving privileges, because they didn’t renew by their license’s expiration date,” DPS-DVS Director Emma Corrie said. “We’re contacting Minnesotans directly by mail to make sure they know they need to take action and that they have the convenient option to renew online. We also resumed application services at additional regional DVS exam stations to give Minnesotans more in-person options to renew.”
The DVS said Minnesotans renewing their expiring driver’s license or ID card can either renew a standard driver’s license online at drive.mn.gov, or renew in person at a regional DVS exam station, deputy registrar or driver’s license agent office.