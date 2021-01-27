MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police have made an arrest in connection with the hit-and-run death of a 68-year-old man.
Officers say John Benjamin was walking home when he was struck down near Margaret Street and McKnight Road on the city’s east side Jan. 22. Passersby found Benjamin’s body in the street.
On Wednesday, police said a 57-year-old man was taken into custody at a home in Maplewood. The man is in Ramsey County Jail awaiting charges.
Benjamin’s neighbor, Rick Riley, told WCCO Benjamin was the “best guy in the world that you’d ever want to know.”