MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re still waiting to find out who won the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot in Michigan. But we may never know who won the $730 million Powerball in Maryland.
Michigan requires that winners come forward, while Maryland is one of less than a dozen states that lets winners remain anonymous.
Minnesota currently requires winners come forward, but a bill was introduced Tuesday in the state legislature to change that.
“Others might say well we need to publicize this so we can have more lottery sales. Well I think that the anonymous, and the health and the safety of the winners are way more important than sales,” Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer (R-Big Lake) said.
States that allow mega jackpot winners to remain anonymous include Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, and Texas.
Arizona lets people keep it a secret for 90 days.