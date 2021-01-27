MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is proving that the phrase “money doesn’t grow on trees” is not necessarily true.
According to the DNR officials, they are looking to pay people in northeast and northwest Minnesota to harvest black spruce cones, which are needed to help the DNR meet 2021 reforestation goals.
The DNR says to contact the area forestry office drop off location in your area before collecting, so DNR workers can give you instructions on proper collection, handling and labeling requirements.
The DNR’s website shows that black spruce cones purchasing price is $85 a bushel.
The Minnesota State Forest Nursery is also interested in buying seeds and cones from many coniferous and deciduous trees. For more information and pricing on seed/cone collecting, click here.