MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While it has a long way to go to contend with Florida, Minnesota has been ranked among the top 10 best states to retire.
The new ranking from Wallethub looked at affordability, quality of life and health care when determining the best states to retire. Those three dimensions were then evaluated using 45 relevant metrics, including adjusted cost of living, tax-friendliness and cost of in-home services.
So, where did Minnesota land? Ninth.
The state scored extremely well in quality of life (No. 3) and health care (No. 2), but was 37th among all states for affordability.
Florida, Colorado and Delaware took the top three spots, with the midwest’s North Dakota ranked as fifth. South Dakota ranked 13th, Iowa ranked 16th and Wisconsin ranked 19th.