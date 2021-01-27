MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Valentine’s Day is typically one of the busiest days of the year for Minnesota restaurants, but COVID-19 and occupancy restrictions will change that for 2021.

While Minnesota restaurants are open to indoor dining at 50% occupancy, many are offering meal-kits and virtual experiences to serve customers who would rather stay home.

If you are a restaurant offering an experience or kit and wish to be on this list, please email DeRushaEats@gmail.com

Dine In

Ambi Wine Bar

Fondue special and 1/2 off select bottles. Hours on Feb. 13 are 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Borough

(Feb 13 & 14)

Five-course prix fixe menu, $95 per person.

Dual Citizen Brewing and Union Hmong Kitchen

Five-course dinner and beer pairing. Tickets are $100 per couple. Deal includes dinner for two, two beer pairing flights, two 16oz Beers, tax and gratuity.

Fhima’s

Four course, luxury meal for two, including meal and tantric spiced drinks and wine/sparkling pairings for $285. Lobster tail, poulet mole, Wagyu beef wellington for two, layered chocolate cake dessert.

The Grocer’s Table

Date night for lovebirds, $125 for two. Choice of beet, carrot and ginger soup or blood orange and sheep milk cheese romanie salad, choice of beef short ribs or ora king salmon and two red velvet cupcakes. For reservations for Saturday and Sunday evening, call the market at 612-466-6100. You can order la carte options “for the lonely.”

Kendall’s Tavern & Chop House

$46/person

Soup or Salad; Choice of: petite filet mignon oscar, 2 lobster tails, or 1 filet and 1 lobster tail. Choice of creme brulee, turtle cheesecake or chocolate molten lava cake.

Manger

Valentine’s night dinner for two for $150. Includes seafood platter, wagyu tomahawk steak for two, Devil’s Cake chocolate dessert for two. Call for reservations: 651-324-9313.

Mason Jar

Four course dinner for two for $85. Pick a starter, soup or salad, choose between filet mignon, seabass, burrata ravioli or chicken marsala, and dessert (chocolate cake, bread pudding or creme brulee).

Mill Valley Kitchen

(Feb. 12-14)

Three-course dinner for $100 per couple. Available for dine in or take out. First course: fig and Pomegranate salad or lobster bisque; second course: rack of lamb or striped bass; third course: chocolate chili panna cotta. Dine-in reservations have a $20 day-of cancellation fee. Due to our limited capacity, a 60-90 minute reservation time limit will be strictly enforced.

Monello

Eight-course chef’s tasting menu, $105 per person.

Wine pairings are also available to add curated by sommelier Alex White. Pastry Chef Arash Pashaei is baking a little bag of treats to take home.

The Oceanaire

Three-course, prix-fixe menu for $85 per person. Dishes include jumbo shrimp cocktail, lobster bisque, filet mignon “a la oscar” and New York style cheesecake. Signature drink: The Cupid’s Kiss (a blend of Moscato d’ Asti, Cointreau orange liqueur, raspberry puree and lemon juice with a kiss of Disaronno amaretto for $16.

Parlour St. Paul

(Feb 13 & 14)

Four-courses plus your choice of a bottle of Il Sandi Prosecco or two specialty house cocktails. $80/per person. Beet Salad with butter lettuce, feta, toasted almonds, roasted beets and beet vinaigrette, braised short ribs with demi, mustard seed and mushrooms, smashed fingerling potatoes with creme fraiche, thyme and butter, and Strawberry shortcake, macerated strawberries, and chantilly. Comes complete with ingredients and instructions.

Rainforest Café

(Feb. 12 – 14)

Rainforest Café’s three-course prix-fixe menu is $65 per couple and features dishes including corn chowder, paradise house salad, pasta, aloha salmon and shrimp, key lime pie and tribal cheesecake.

Tavern at Greenhaven

$50/person on Feb 12-13 surf and turf: filet mignon + lobster tail served with soup or salad, choice of potato and vegetable. Includes cheesecake or chocolate torte dessert.

Tilia/St. Genevieve

Special six-course tasting menu. Meal includes Denver Sole and Lamb Loin, plus cheese and dessert. Price: $125 plus applicable tax and service fees. To reserve:

Vann

(Feb. 11-14)

Four-course Valentine’s Day dinners for $165 per couple. Brioche with black truffle and egg yolk mousse, salsify potage with abalone and shimeji mushroom, choice of poached sturgeon or roasted pork loin, and a chocolate ganache dessert.

Meal Kits/ Virtual Experiences

Baker’s Field Flour & Bread

Chocolate cherry bread: blurs the lines between cake, brownie, and bread. Six-packs of cookies: chocolate rye, ginger, malted java, and chocolate chip.

Brasa

Take home packages for two for $45. Half rotisserie chicken, green sauce and creole sauce, gumbo rice with rock shrimp, okra, and andouille sausage, mixed greens salad, chocolate pudding and two chocolate chip cookies.

Borough

Valentine’s dinner kit, three-courses, $65 per person. First course: tart — foie gras, chicken liver mousse, mushroom, crème fraîche. Second course: lamb — sunchoke, garlic, olive. Third course: pistachio – white Fig, vanilla, rose.

Coimatan Ultimate Valentine’s At-Home Experience with Chef Mike Rasmussen + Cocktail Expert Jason Suss

$195 for a Valentine’s meal for two, cocktail kit and virtual cocktail class, all to enjoy at home. Seared filet, roasted fingerling potatoes, asparagus, poached shrimp, along with lessons in making pomegranate ginger martinis and a Cupid’s Old Fashioned. Desserts include flourless chocolate cake with chocolate ganache, strawberry ice cream and vanilla crème anglaise. Plus Petit Fours from Magnifique Macarons in two flavors, Ginger & Pear and Vanilla & Cinnamon. All ingredients needed for the meal (except the vodka and whiskey for the cocktails) will be provided in your kit. Tickets for this event are very limited to ensure that the interactive virtual component does not get too crowded and everyone gets personalized instruction. Proceeds from this ticket will also be shared with Appetite For Change, a local nonprofit using food as a tool to build health, wealth, and social change in North Minneapolis.

Constantine Cocktail Class

(Feb. 13)

Time: 1-3 p.m. Cost: $85. Sip on cocktails made by the pros and take home ideas for your next party. Enjoy and learn to make six half-sized cocktails inspired by the sweetness of the Caribbean, snack on your Constantine favorites, and leave with first hand knowledge from our bar manager, Gabriel.

Create Catering Automat

Pick up Feb. 12 3-6 p.m. Order by Feb. 9. Dinner serves two for $75. Includes wedge salad, short rib “wellington” topped with oxtail and sweet onion/ wrapped in puff pastry; potato puree; baby green top carrot with a dessert trio of chocolate pot de creme, frangipane-berry tartlet and red velvet cpcake.

Davanni’s

Feb. 12-14

Customers can custom-order a medium thin crust pizza of their choice and request the heart-shaped pizza option. Available for takeout, curbside, delivery, and dine-in.

Fhima’s

Valentine’s take-out: four-course, luxury meal for two.

Foodsmith

The Valentine’s Gift Box costs $50 and features two bottles of sparkling wine from Francois Montand, ingredients to make the FoodSmith Kir Royale cocktail, and five hand-made assorted chocolate truffles from Birnn Truffles of Vermont. Each box will contain at least one coffee truffle, one raspberry truffle, one champagne truffle, and one milk chocolate truffle plus one additional flavor truffle.

Honey & Mackie’s Valentine’s Day Sampler Box

$29.75 for a dozen flavor samples. Each sample is 5.5 ounces, so this totals more than four pints of ice cream. Some flavors include: caramel brownie stout with Utepils Stout, Cupid’s cookies, Velvet Oreo, lemon lavender, fireball cinnamon and chocolate, strawberry cheesecake, white chocolate raspberry.

Kendall’s Tavern & Chophouse

Butcher Box: Choice of twp pork chops ($70), filets ($80) or ribeyes ($90), served with caesar salad, mashed potatoes, asparagus and mini chocolate bundt cakes. Add on a craft cocktail kit! Choose from Valentine’s strawberry bellinis, peach bellinis or mimosas.

Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House

Takeout Valentine’s Day specials and tea.

Mason Jar

Heat-and-serve four course surf and turf for two. Pick up all weekend, $150. Crab and spinach dip, salad or soup, two of each (filet mignon, crab-stuffed lobster tail, twice-baked potato, baby vegetable bundle, dinner rolls) plus chocolate cheesecake tart dessert.

Milkjam Creamery

(Feb. 13-14)

DIY Valentine’s Sundae Kit for $38, includes one pint of ‘I ❤ You’ (white chocolate with raspberry rose jam), one pint of ‘XOXO’ (dark chocolate with hazelnut chocolate waffle cones, chocolate-marshmallow bar), passion fruit caramel sauce, berry lychee sauce, homemade rose and salted caramel brittle, ‘chocolate covered everything’, all the tools you’ll need for a sweet ending to your day.

Monello

Valentine’s Day take away kit, three-courses, $75 per person. Salad: poached lobster with bitter green salad, winter citrus and grapefruit beurre blanc. Entree: signature house made torchio pasta with braised rabbit, swiss chard, artichokes and herbed crème fraiche. Dessert: raspberry tart for two.

Parlour St. Paul

(Fed. 12-14)

Valentine’s Day four-course carry out meal kit for two for $65. Beet Salad with butter lettuce, feta, toasted almonds, roasted beets and beet vinaigrette, braised short ribs with demi, mustard seed and mushrooms, smashed fingerling potatoes with creme fraiche, thyme and butter, and Strawberry shortcake, macerated strawberries, and chantilly.Comes complete with ingredients and instructions.

Petite Leon

Valentine’s Take and Bake for two: $125 per ticket + tax and fees. Bermuda onion dip with caviar and crunchy potato chips, bitter green salad with citrus vinaigrette, avocado & queso fresco, wood fired lamb shoulder in mole poblano, with sesame seeds, tortillas by Nixta, wood roasted vegetables with herbed chile butter and chocolate mousse layer cake from Patisserie 46.

P.S. Steak

Valentine’s dinner for two meal kit for $170, plus taxes and service charges. The meal includes six canapes each of deviled egg with caviar and chives, goat cheese tartlet with Calabrian pepper jam. Lobster gnocchi with mushrooms, pickled greens and cave aged gruyere, 10-ounce prime filet mignon with swiss chard, foie gras terrine and chocolate torte with hazelnuts and strawberry coulis dessert.

Tattersall Distilling

(Feb. 11-13 & Feb 18-20)

Special curbside cocktail. Price is $20 plus spirits. Strawberry Honey Crush, made with strawberry, honey, lemon, ginger and spice. Pairs well with vodka, whiskey or champagne.

Tilia/St. Genevieve

Special six-course tasting menu. Meal includes Denver Sole and Lamb Loin, plus cheese and dessert. Price: $125 plus applicable tax and service fees. To-go meal includes par-baked courses and instructions.

Union Hmong Kitchen