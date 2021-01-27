MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of seniors in Minnesota will find out Wednesday if they’ve been selected in this week’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery.

The Minnesota Department of Health says that 226,244 seniors pre-registered for this week’s random lottery, which will only allow about 8,000 people to be vaccinated in the coming days at community sites across the state. The drawing happened at 7 a.m., with appointment notices soon to follow.

The lottery is part of the state’s pilot program to speed up the vaccine rollout, getting doses to Minnesotans ages 65 and older, educators and child care workers. This is the second week of the program.

The vast majority of the seniors who pre-registered during the 24-hour window this week won’t be chosen in Wednesday morning’s lottery. However, their information will automatically be entered into next week’s drawing. As such, there’s no need to register again for those who are already in the system. According to officials, about 11,000 people from last week’s waitlist were entered into this week’s lottery.

This week’s registration went much smoother than last week’s free-for-all, which led to long wait times and website crashes. From 5 a.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, there was a 24-hour window where seniors could pre-register for the vaccine lottery. While wait times were greatly reduced compared to last week’s registration, some still reported waiting as long as an hour, and others had issues with the system not recognizing their address.

For those who didn’t register this week but plan to next week, make sure the information, particularly in regards to address and ZIP code, is entered correctly online. Users are advised to click on their address if it appears on a drop-down list while they are typing it in. That way, it’ll ensure that it’s recognized by the system.

According to health officials, the vaccine pilot program’s capacity will grow in the coming weeks. However, they say that most people will get the vaccine via pharmacies once more doses are made available.