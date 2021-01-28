MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 39-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of killing his girlfriend in their home and later fleeing to Illinois despite agreeing to meet with an investigator.

According to charges filed in Hennepin County, Almanzo Cotton faces unintentional second-degree murder in connection to the death of 54-year-old Kim Theng on Nov. 17, 2020.

Cotton allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, causing fatal injuries, in their home on the 3300 block of Sheridan Avenue North. He called 911 on the morning of Nov. 17 and reported a burglary at his house and quickly hung up. He called a few minutes later and said he returned home to find Theng lying on the floor.

Theng was pronounced dead an hour later at North Memorial Health Hospital. The medical examiner later confirmed she died of blunt force trauma to her head.

According to the complaint, Cotton and Theng had an argument on Nov. 13 and she went to stay at a motel. A family member of Theng’s said Cotton was known to physically abuse Theng in the past, including strangulation.

“An examination of Theng’s cell phone and location data on her phone and Cotton’s phone showed that on Nov. 13, 14 and 15 Cotton made numerous calls and sent instant messages to Theng’s phone,” the complaint said. “By 6 p.m. on Nov. 15, both phones were at the Sheridan Avenue home. About 8 a.m. Nov. 17, Cotton’s phone went to and from Theodore Wirth Park and then he made the 9:21 a.m. call to police.”

A Minneapolis police investigator reached Cotton by phone on Jan. 19 and, during that conversation, Cotton allegedly changed his story, saying Theng returned to the house on Nov. 15. He said they talked for a while before he went out and “hung out on the streets, doing drugs.” He said he later returned home to find Theng on the floor.

Cotton agreed to meet with an investigator the following day, but never showed. He was arrested Wednesday after phone location data and tollway surveillance indicated he traveled to the Chicago, Illinois area.

Cotton will make his first appearance in court after he is returned to Minnesota.

If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison on the felony murder charge.

Call the 24-hour MN Day One® Crisis Line at 1-866-223-1111 if you need help or if you are trying to find help for someone. And if a friend or relative even quickly or jokingly mentions they may be fearful, take them seriously.