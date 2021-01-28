MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A crash in the southbound lanes of Highway 169 in Minnetonka has closed that side of the thoroughfare Thursday afternoon.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred near Bren Road around 2:45 p.m. At least one person was injured, though the State Patrol said the extent of the injuries is undetermined.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation expected the stretch of highway to remain closed until around 6 p.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more information as available.