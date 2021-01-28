MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota United FC has traded the rights of 2020 SuperDraft pick Andrew Booth to Club De Foot Montreal for Finnish defender Jukka Raitala, the team announced Thursday.
Raitala, 32, has played four years in MLS. He has also played for several European clubs and the Finland National Team, with fellow Loon Robin Lod.
“We are adding an incredibly valuable player,” said United head coach Adrian Heath. “He’s an experienced defender who will continue to uplift our roster and provide competition at our fullback spot.”
Raitala has signed a new contract with United.
Minnesota drafted Booth in the fourth round of the 2020 MLS SuperDraft. He declined to sign with United and played for the USL League One’s Greenville Triumph in 2020.