MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Roy Wilkins Auditorium in downtown St. Paul has become a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic, ready to start inoculating teachers and child care workers starting Thursday at noon.
The clinic will run through Monday, giving 15,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to metro area educators and child care workers. It’ll be the first mass vaccination site in Minnesota.
When people arrive at the clinic, they’ll have their temperature taken, receive a mask and spread out into six lanes that feed 36 vaccination stations. The goal is to have those getting the vaccine in and out in five to six minutes.
After getting the vaccine, people will be placed in a holding area for about 15 minutes, just to make sure they don’t show signs of allergic reaction or significant side effects.
Because the educators and child care workers will be getting the Moderna vaccine, they’ll need return to a pop-up site 28 days later to receive their second dose.
Minnesota National Guard members will be at the clinic, offering help with traffic and the flow of people throughout the site.