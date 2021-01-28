MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Brooklyn Park Police Department says several people have been arrested after its SWAT team served a high-risk search warrant.
According to police, the search warrant was served around 6 a.m. Thursday on the 6200 block of Winnetka Ave. N. in Brooklyn Park. There, several people were found inside the residence and were taken into custody.
The warrant, which was carried out at the request of Brooklyn Park police investigators, is part of an ongoing investigation.
Police say there is no danger to the public.
Details are limited, so check back as more information becomes available.