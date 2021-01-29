MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Minnesota’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout continues, with educators and child care workers beginning to receive their first dose, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,145 more cases of the virus, and 28 more deaths.

The state’s latest figures, released Friday, show 459,747 total cases, while the total death toll has reached 6,168. About 63% of the deaths have occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The rolling seven-day average positivity rate stands at 4.8% as of Jan. 20, just below the caution rate. This is the second consecutive day that rate has been reported under 5%.

The new hospitalizations rate per 100,000 residents dropped to 10.5%, the lowest it’s been since mid-October.

In the last 24 hours, 44,777 COVID-19 tests were processed. Over 3.2 million people have taken a test in Minnesota.

As of Jan. 27, 444,164 doses of the vaccine have been administered; 96,842 have completed the vaccine series.

More than 443,000 people who contracted the virus have recovered and no longer need to quarantine.

As of Thursday, there are 95 patients with COVID-19 needing intensive care unit beds and an additional 355 patients needing non-ICU beds.

RELATED: Minnesota’s First Mass Vaccination Clinic Opens Thursday For Area Educators, Child Care Workers

On Thursday, 3,200 teachers and child care workers showed up at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul to get their first dose of the vaccine. School districts prioritized who would go first yesterday, and gave those staff members a sign-up code. The state says some staff shared their code with other educators, so some people who were supposed to get the vaccine got put on a waiting list instead.

The clinic will run through Monday, giving 15,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to metro area educators and child care workers. It’ll be the first mass vaccination site in Minnesota.