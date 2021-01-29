MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An unresponsive teenage boy was taken to the hospital Thursday after he was pulled from a lake in Eagan.
The boy’s condition is unknown, according to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.
Eagan police were called to the 3000 block of Eagandale Place near Lemay Lake around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of a missing boy. They found a shoe near the water and suspected he may have fallen into open water near a drainage culvert.
The Dakota County Sheriff’s Dive Team responded, finding the boy unresponsive underwater. Medics performed lifesaving measures before the boy was taken to the hospital.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.