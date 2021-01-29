MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eight people have been victims of carjackings in Minneapolis in the last 48 hours. WCCO learned Friday that police, in coordination with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, just completed a three-day detail to focus on hot crime spots in the city, and to combat the spike in carjackings. And, police are investigating whether what happened to a couple in Lowry Hill earlier this week is connected.

Brodie Rucinski and wife Anne Catherine Feeney walk daily.

“Pregnancy fitness,” Feeney said.

Wednesday night, their routine exercise took an alarming turn near Irving and Franklin when they saw a SUV slow down, and guys get out.

“I noticed one of the guys kind of at the back of a car had a handgun and my husband started immediately yelling and that triggered my instincts to do the same,” Feeney

Their calls for help could be heard on a neighbor’s ring video.

“We were just yelling and flailing our arms to call the police,” Feeney said.

“Knowing bad things have been happening, that’s what sparked the instinct to do that,” Rucinski said.

They say neighbors came outside, and nearby cars stopped.

“That’s probably what deterred them to get back in their car and peel off,” Rucinski said.

The dark SUV was caught on the same neighbor’s camera.

RELATED: Law Enforcement Agencies Joining Forces To Catch Metro Carjackers

Someone reported a carjacking near 27th and East Lake of the Isles Parkway around the same time the couple was approached, just blocks away. Police are investigating if the incidents are connected.

“It’s so unexpected to have to consider things like that in your day to day life and I think that’s what feels invasive,” Feeney said.

The couple has decided to stop walking at night, and they wanted to warn others.

“Just so people aren’t walking by themselves or after dark. This just serves a reminder. We’re lucky nothing else escalated beyond what it did,” Feeney said.

We expect to know the result of the crime sweep in the next day.