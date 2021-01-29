CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 21-year-old from the Lower Sioux Indian Community.

They say Quincy Domingo Schaffer was last seen there Tuesday, wearing white jogger pants with a white and black sweatshirt.

He is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, call the Lower Sioux Police Department at 507-430-1622.