MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 21-year-old from the Lower Sioux Indian Community.
They say Quincy Domingo Schaffer was last seen there Tuesday, wearing white jogger pants with a white and black sweatshirt.
He is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you see him, call the Lower Sioux Police Department at 507-430-1622.
