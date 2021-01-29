MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prosecutors are asking a judge to deny a motion from former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin’s attorneys to extend the deadline for their final expert report.
Chauvin is the former Minneapolis Police officer who held his knee on George Floyd’s neck during his arrest last summer. He’s charged with Floyd’s death and is scheduled to go on trial in March.
Prosecutors, including Attorney General Keith Ellison, say Chauvin’s legal team has had enough time to get their experts on-board and ready for the trial.
They also point out that Chauvin has filed similar motions in the past, making the argument for this one, quote, “less than credible.”
Chauvin’s trial is scheduled to start on March 8.
On Thursday, prosecutors filed an appeal to the Minnesota Court of Appeals, asking for the Chauvin trial to be delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prosecutors also asked the appeals court to overturn the decision to try Chauvin separately from the three other officers in the case: J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Chauvin was the officer seen on video with his knee to George Floyd’s neck for almost eight minutes on May 25, 2020.