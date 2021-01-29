MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are investigating the death of a woman in her 60s who was struck by a hit-and-run driver Thursday night. Now, police have released a picture of the van involved in the crash in an effort to locate the driver.
The deadly pedestrian crash happened at the intersection of East 7th and Eichenwald streets just before 6 p.m. The victim was later pronounced dead at Regions Hospital.
On Friday, police released a picture of the van that was involved in the crash. The light-colored van appears to be used for construction work, with ladders and a wheelbarrow secured on top. Officers found the vehicle nearby, but not the driver.
Police are asking anyone who knows who was behind the wheel to call 651-266-5656.
— Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) January 29, 2021