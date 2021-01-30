CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Local TV, St. Paul News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Police say that two are dead and another wounded in a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened on the 700 block of Jessie Street, near Edgerton and Minnehaha Avenue.

Few other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more details are available.