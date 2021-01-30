MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Police say that two are dead and another wounded in a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened on the 700 block of Jessie Street, near Edgerton and Minnehaha Avenue.
Few other details were immediately available.
BREAKING: Two people killed in a shooting on Jessie Street in St. Paul near Edgerton and Minnehaha Ave, police confirm. More info expected shortly @WCCO pic.twitter.com/wH1T32yLFV
