MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials said a woman and her dog were safely rescued from the ice on the Mississippi River Saturday.
According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews responded to the river near 26th Street and West River Road around 12:45 p.m.
The department said the woman followed her dog onto the ice and fell into the water. She managed to get back onto the ice on her own.
The woman was safely transported to shore and her dog made it there independently. The fire department said the woman was being evaluated by paramedics and the dog is doing OK.