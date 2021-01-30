MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota seniors who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and were expecting to receive their second dose reportedly received messages Saturday saying their appointment is canceled.
Some received a follow-up saying the cancelation message was an error and their second appointment is confirmed.
Everyone who received the emails about the “unauthorized and invalid” COVID vaccine today – just received this follow up email saying it was an error and their appointment is still confirmed. Appears to be a technical glitc. We are continuning to look into why it happened #wcco https://t.co/7SWqmxzi0e pic.twitter.com/FEcUgwIrDb
— Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) January 30, 2021
A Minnesota Department of Health official said they were looking into the issue and should have more information soon.
The messages went out to some Minnesotans 65 and older who were able to reserve vaccination appointments through the state’s pilot program. Some people reported receiving the message multiple times through text and email.
The original message read: “MDH COVID-19 Vaccine Pilot Program 65+, you were able to make a vaccine appointment even though you were not randomly selected. As a result, we regret to inform you that your appointment is unauthorized and no longer valid. As long as you pre-registered for the COVID-19 vaccine pilot program, you will remain on the list for potential future opportunities. Thank you for you patience and understanding. IMPORTANT: Please do not visit any vaccine pilot location. Walk-ins are not accepted and you do not have an appointment at this time.”
