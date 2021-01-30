MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A carjacking last night in northern Minnesota led to a suspect being killed.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the armed man stole a car from a woman and her 16-year-old son in Pike Lake. They said he drove to Saginaw Union Station before getting out and running.
A deputy used deadly force while using a canine to track the man in a wooded area. The man died at the scene.
The woman and her son were not injured.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.