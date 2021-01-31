CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Car thieves stole multiple vehicles Sunday morning in Woodbury, including one with a dog inside.

Public safety officials say four people, who investigators believe were working as a team, stole the vehicles between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. They were seen driving in a black Volvo and a black GMC Tahoe into the parking lot of the Health East Sports Center. The men then stole a gold Dodge Durango and a black Lexus SUV from that lot.

Violet (credit: Woodbury Police)

The group then drove the vehicles to the Walgreens on the 1600 block of Radio Drive, where they then stole a black 2014 Lexus GX SUV, with Minnesota license plate 445LFK. Inside that SUV was a dark-colored Labradoodle named Violet, who was wearing a purple collar.

Officials described the four suspects as Black males, three of whom were wearing dark-colored clothing. One of the suspects wore a bright, reflective vest. Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to call 651-439-9381.