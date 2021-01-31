CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Local TV, Minnesota News, Missing Person, Redwood County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 21-year-old Quincy Domingo Schaffer, who went missing in Redwood County last week, has been found.

(credit: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension)

Schaffer, from the Lower Sioux Indian Community, had been missing since Tuesday.