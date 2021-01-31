MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 21-year-old Quincy Domingo Schaffer, who went missing in Redwood County last week, has been found.
Schaffer, from the Lower Sioux Indian Community, had been missing since Tuesday.
