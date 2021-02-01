MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are hospitalized after a home exploded Monday night in River Falls, Wisconsin.
City officials say it happened on the 400 block of River Hills Road. Neighbors rescued the two residents right after the blast. One victim was taken to River Falls Hospital, while the other was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. A neighbor tells WCCO that one of the victims, who is a grandmother, is in critical condition. The other victim was her daughter, who suffered minor burns.
NEW VIDEO of the fire following an explosion of a River Falls, WI home. Neighbor who rescued a grandmother inside tells me she’s in critical condition, and that she was there with her daughter, who was blown clear. Minor burns @WCCO pic.twitter.com/hOcsecJ3gz
— David Schuman (@david_schuman) February 2, 2021
Officials say the cause of the explosion is under investigation, but foul play is not believed to be involved.
