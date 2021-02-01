CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By David Schuman
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are hospitalized after a home exploded Monday night in River Falls, Wisconsin.

City officials say it happened on the 400 block of River Hills Road. Neighbors rescued the two residents right after the blast. One victim was taken to River Falls Hospital, while the other was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. A neighbor tells WCCO that one of the victims, who is a grandmother, is in critical condition. The other victim was her daughter, who suffered minor burns.

Officials say the cause of the explosion is under investigation, but foul play is not believed to be involved.

