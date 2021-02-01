MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Last week, we told you how a Twin Cities woman had the wrong wedding dress after paying to have it preserved 14 years earlier. We have an update on the mix-up but it’s not the one we hoped for.

“When I saw Wendie’s story I was like, I better just check my box, I’ve never checked it,” Amanda Timm told WCCO.

The story last week seemed to stick with Timm who paid for the same type of service.

So, on Sunday she finally went to look.

“I was beyond shocked. I could not believe that was not my dress. I’ve had someone else’s dress for almost eight years,” Timm said.

Timm entrusted Woodbury Cleaners on City Centre Drive in March of 2013 to take care of her dress. Woodbury Cleaners has changed hands twice since then but the new owners are still trying to look at old computer files to help.

A different company than Wendie Taylor used and years later.

“The wind has kind of been knocked out of my sails a little bit,” Taylor told us last week after she discovered the dress she was married in 14 years ago was also missing.

Timm’s mermaid-cut dress and off-the-shoulder top were custom made just for her and she figured worth the $200 she paid to protect it.

“That was the outside of the box. It says, ‘To have and to hold’,” Timm said, holding up the box.

Instead, she’d been storing a stranger’s size eight gown from David’s Bridal.

“Wendie said, ‘We need to start a support group.’ I said, ‘I know, we do’,” Timm joked.

While they know there are more pressing issues than material possessions, it’s still been an emotional 24 hours hoping others will make the same check for their own peace of mind.

“That dress, I just loved it and I couldn’t wait to share it with my girls and then I wanted to share it with my grand-girls someday when I have grandchildren. It’s tough to think that maybe that’s lost,” Timm said.

Cleaners told us Monday it’s best to check your box before you leave a store if you ever pay to have a garment preserved.