MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews are battling a house fire Monday morning in Northeast Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says firefighters responded around 4 a.m. to a fire in a home on the 1100 block of Adams Street Northeast, in the Logan Park neighborhood.
Crews found one person in the backyard. Paramedics treated the person for smoke inhalation. Firefighters searched the home and found no one else inside.
Around 4:30 a.m., more crews were called to help battle the flames, which spread to the attic at the front of the house.
Crews are continuing to attack the fire from the outside.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
