MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A dog who was inside a vehicle in Woodbury when it was stolen Sunday has been found.
Violet the Labradoodle was inside a black 2014 Lexus GX SUV taken from the Walgreens on the 1600 block of Radio Drive. Monday morning, authorities in Woodbury said Violet’s family received a call about the dog’s whereabouts. They were reunited at an apartment complex in St. Paul.
Officials said four people, who investigators believe were working as a team, stole the Lexus and at least one other vehicle in Woodbury between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. They were seen driving in a black Volvo and a black GMC Tahoe into the parking lot of the Health East Sports Center. The men then got out and walked around the lot, casing vehicles for valuables and key fobs.
Officials described the four suspects as Black males, three of whom were wearing dark-colored clothing. One of the suspects wore a bright, reflective vest. It is not clear where they stole the other SUV that morning.
Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to call 651-439-9381.
