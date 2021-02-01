CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Inver Grove Heights News, Inver Grove Heights Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was found dead in a snowbank on the side of the road in Inver Grove Heights Monday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of 60th Street West around 8 a.m. on a report of a “suspicious incident,” the Inver Grove Heights Police Department said.

They found the man unresponsive and he was declared dead at the scene. The road was closed Monday morning as police investigated.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is also investigating. Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call 651-450-2530.