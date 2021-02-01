MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are more rules in place for police wearing body cameras in Minneapolis.
Officers now need to keep the cameras rolling the entire time they are at scene or taking any law-enforcement action. Before, officers could deactivate their cameras if they wanted to have a private discussion. Those conversations can still be redacted from body-camera footage before it’s released to the public.
Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo say the policy update is meant to increase transparency and accountability. This is the second in a series of body camera policy changes in the city. The first was implemented in June, which prohibits officers from reviewing footage before submitting their police report.
