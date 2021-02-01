MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in southwestern Minnesota say 21-year-old Quincy Domingo Schaffer, who went missing in Redwood County last week, has been found dead.
The Lower Sioux Tribal Council said in a statement that the circumstances of Schaffer’s death are under investigation by the community police department. Schaffer had been missing since Tuesday.
“This certainly is not the outcome we all hoped for, but at the very least he has been found,” the council’s statement said. “Thanks again to all that helped.”
According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Schaffer’s body was found Sunday. According to news reports, a search party found Schaffer’s body in a lightly-wooded area within the Lower Sioux Indian Reservation.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Schaffer’s family cover funeral expenses.
