Sunday, Feb. 7 is Super Bowl Sunday! As we’re in the middle of a pandemic, many people will be watching the big game in smaller at-home gatherings. Support local restaurants with your business, and make your game-watching less stressful by ordering a Super Bowl take-out package.
6 Smith
Family Style 6Smith Favorites at home during the big game: 6 halfs of fat burger + 2 dozen wings ($88), full rack of ribs plus a half roasted chicken with sides ($68), or beef short rib chili with classic fixings ($45).
Due Focacceria
Family Super Bowl Pack (serves 4-6) with foaccacia, greens, crock pot spreads, and a mini roman meatball tray. $79. Cheese and Meat Box (serves 4-6) for $39.
FireLake Grill house
Big Game package with chips and scallion dip + bleu cheese dip, 2 order dry rub wings, 2 house smoked sausage flatbreads, and a charcuterie and cheese board. $70.
Red Cow/Red Rabbit
Hot food or take-and-bake. Boneless or bone-in wing kits ($55), a dozen turkey or 60/40 sliders ($52), 12 double barrel sliders ($60), chips & French onion dip ($7.75). https://redcowmn.com/product/hot-food/. Take and bake chili ($60), Nashville Hot or buttermilk fried chicken ($60), burger grill kits (from $61).
Monte Carlo
Open from 11am-10pm Super Bowl Sunday for their legendary wings ($16).
Travail Kitchen
$150 pop warner package for 4. Dozen whole hot wings, 20 sweet meatballs, 2 pounds of mac and cheese with brats on the side, 1 pound of shrimp cocktail, hummus, French onion dip, and cut up vegetables, along with a 9” tin of brownies.
Super Bowl LV is set for Sunday, February 7 at 5:30 p.m. on CBS. Viewers can livestream the game through CBSSports.com as well.
